The European Union is planning to force Chinese companies to transfer intellectual property (IP) to European businesses in return for EU subsidies, setting the cat among the pigeons in the growing trade war between the 27-member bloc and the world’s second-largest economy.

The new criteria, reported by the Financial Times, require Chinese businesses to share technological know-how and will be introduced when Brussels invites bids for €1 billion in battery development grants this December.

The move comes amid broader concerns about protecting European companies from being undercut by cheaper imports. Brussels has already introduced tariffs of up to 35 percent on Chinese electric vehicles and restricted Chinese components in hydrogen production equipment to 25 percent last month.

While Beijing has yet to officially respond to the EU's requirements, this unprecedented move sparked a debate among experts about whether other nations could—or should—adopt similar strategies to advance their technological capabilities.

Learning from history

"What is often lost in the debate is that such requirements did not yield the intended results in the case of China's automotive industry," said Tobias Wuttke, Research Fellow at Bard College Berlin, in a letter to Financial Times. He noted that foreign companies primarily shared outdated technology while preventing meaningful transfers to local partners.

Yet, historical records show a more contradictory image.

Rajah Rasiah, a professor of Economics at the Asia Europe Institute, University of Malaya, who has extensively studied technology transfers in Asian economies, points to significant successes in China's development.

"China enjoyed huge technology transfers this way, particularly from Germany in the automobile industry where Volkswagen and its subsidiary of Audi enjoyed strong access to the China market," he tells TRT World.

"The emergence of China's automobile industry owes very much to the operations of German firms in China."

These partnerships, initially focused on traditional combustion engines, paved the way for a broader transformation of China’s automotive sector.

The country’s manufacturers have leveraged decades of accumulated expertise to emerge as frontrunners in the global automotive race, with a particular edge in EVs.

European policymakers are now attempting similar strategies, but questions remain about whether such policies can deliver equally transformative results in the current geopolitical and economic climate.

China has not only caught up through its policies promoting electric vehicles, but it is also on the brink of overtaking European Union brands. - Prof. Rajah Rasiah

Challenges for the Global South

While the EU's approach might appear promising for developing nations seeking technological advancement, implementation poses significant obstacles for them.

"This is a good direction to follow but difficult to implement in the global South as the capabilities in most of these countries are too underdeveloped to evaluate, monitor, and appraise the processes involved," Rasiah says.