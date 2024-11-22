Türkiye has established one of the world’s most advanced exploration and production fleets for natural gas and oil, comprising four deep-sea drilling ships, two seismic research vessels, and several support ships, has said the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

With seven natural gas pipelines, two floating LNG terminals, and 15 entry points, Türkiye has the potential to become one of the world's leading energy trade hubs, said Erdogan on Friday in a speech to the Istanbul Energy Forum, a one-day event in the Turkish metropolis.

The Istanbul Energy Forum, organised by Anadolu under the auspices of the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, focuses on the theme “Common Future, Common Goals,” bringing global energy leaders together to address shared challenges.

Türkiye aims to be among the top three in renewable energy in Europe as well as the top nine in the world by 2025, he added.

Stating that Türkiye’s goal is to reach a nuclear energy capacity of 20,000 megawatts by 2050, Erdogan said: “Once fully operational, the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant will meet 10 percent of Türkiye's electricity needs and prevent the release of 35 million tonnes of carbon emissions.”

Energy achievements

Stressing that this week saw the 1,000th day of the Russia-Ukraine war, an event that forced Europe to reassess the security of its energy supplies, Erdogan highlighted the risks of dependence on foreign energy sources.

"Without giving humanity and the environment the value they deserve, the global economy cannot achieve prosperity, energy supply security cannot be ensured, and peace and harmony cannot be established in the world,” said Erdogan.

Thanks to the balanced ties it established with both parties to the conflict, Türkiye is one of the countries that has best navigated the difficult period of the ongoing war, said Erdogan.