A health official in Gaza has warned all hospitals in the besieged enclave would have to stop or reduce services "within 48 hours" for lack of fuel, blaming Israel for blocking its entry.

"We raise an urgent warning as all hospitals in Gaza will stop working or reduce their services within 48 hours due to the occupation's (Israel's) obstruction of fuel entry," Marwan al-Hams, director of Gaza's field hospitals, said during a press conference on Friday.

"We call on international institutions to exploit the decision of the International Criminal Court to stop the genocidal war in Gaza," he added.

The ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday "for crimes against humanity and war crimes" committed between October 8, 2023, and May 20 this year.

Gaza is in the grip of a humanitarian crisis since Israel started its brutal war on October 7, 2023.