At least 35 people were killed and 47 wounded in fresh tribal clashes in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local officials said on Saturday.

The clashes in the Kurram district, near the Afghan border, erupted late Friday after unidentified assailants attacked passenger vans on Thursday.

"So far, 35 people have been killed from both sides, while dozens others injured," Salim Shah, a local police officer, told Anadolu over the phone.

Separately, AFP news agency reported that at least 47 people were injured during the clashes.

Wazir Ali, a local administration official, added: "Heavy firing is still continuing between the two tribal groups since last night."

The death toll from Thursday's attack on passenger vans has risen to 45, with 16 others still receiving treatment in hospitals.