Pakistan has sealed off the capital Islamabad ahead of a planned rally by supporters of imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan.

It’s the second time in as many months that authorities have imposed such measures to thwart tens of thousands of people from gathering in the city to demand Khan’s release. The rally is planned for Sunday.

The latest lockdown coincides with the visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to Islamabad on Monday.

Local media reported that the Interior Ministry is considering suspending mobile phone services in parts of Pakistan in the coming days.

On Friday, the National Highways and Motorway Police announced that key routes would close for maintenance.

Potential unrest