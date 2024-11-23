WORLD
Pakistani authorities tighten security before Imran Khan supporters' rally
Authorities cited security concerns and reports of potential violence during Sunday's protest.
It’s the second time in as many months that authorities have imposed such measures to thwart tens of thousands of people from gathering in the city to demand Khan’s release. / Photo: AP / AP
By Emir Isci
November 23, 2024

Pakistan has sealed off the capital Islamabad ahead of a planned rally by supporters of imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan.

It’s the second time in as many months that authorities have imposed such measures to thwart tens of thousands of people from gathering in the city to demand Khan’s release. The rally is planned for Sunday.

The latest lockdown coincides with the visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to Islamabad on Monday.

Local media reported that the Interior Ministry is considering suspending mobile phone services in parts of Pakistan in the coming days.

On Friday, the National Highways and Motorway Police announced that key routes would close for maintenance.

Potential unrest

The National Highways and Motorway Police also advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and said the decision was taken following intelligence reports that “angry protesters” planned to create a law-and-order situation and damage public and private property during Sunday's planned rally.

“There are reports that protesters are coming with sticks and slingshots,” the statement added.

Shipping containers in different colours, a familiar sight to people living and working in Islamabad, reappeared on key roads Saturday to throttle traffic.

Pakistan has banned gatherings of five or more people in Islamabad for two months to deter Khan’s supporters and activists from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI.

Khan has been in prison for more than a year in connection and has over 150 criminal cases against him. But he remains popular and the PTI says the cases are politically motivated.

A three-day shutdown was imposed in Islamabad for a security summit last month.

