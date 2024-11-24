Sunday, November 24, 2024

1808 GMT — Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has said his country is preparing measures to show a “proper response” to the recent Israeli attack, Tasnim news agency has reported.

“Relevant officials at Iranian military and government are preparing measures to show proper response to recent Israeli aggression against Iran,” Larijani said.

“That (restoring deterrence) is a key issue. Relevant authorities are pursuing the issue carefully to ensure that Iran’s (future) response to Israel fulfils these specifications,” he added.

On Oct. 26, Israeli jets launched strikes on Iran, weeks after Tehran fired ballistic missiles at Israel in response to the killings of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

1925 GMT — Israel launches wave of strikes on south Beirut: Lebanon state media

Lebanon's state media has reported a slew of Israeli air strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, after the Israeli military posted evacuation calls online.

Journalists in the city and its outskirts heard loud explosions, with car alarms going off throughout one Beirut street.

"A series of violent strikes are targeting Haret Hreik, Bir al Abed and Ghobeiry in the southern suburbs of Beirut," the official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

1854 GMT — Israel claims 250 projectiles launched from Lebanon on Sunday

The Israeli military has said Hezbollah launched 250 projectiles into Israeli territory from Lebanon throughout the day, with air raid sirens sounding in the country's north and centre.

"There were 250 launches from Lebanon today," the military said in a statement.

It said the highest number of projectiles, 350, was recorded on September 24, 2024, a few days before Israel launched a ground invasion of southern Lebanon, and the day after Israel escalated air strikes in the area.

1752 GMT — Hamas military wing says Israeli soldiers killed in Rafah

Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has announced that it clashed with Israeli soldiers, many of whom were killed or injured, in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza.

Fighters "engaged" with an infantry force of 10 Israeli soldiers from point-blank range in the Al Janina neighbourhood, the military wing said in a statement.

In a separate statement, it said fighters "targeted a military vehicle with a Yassin 105 missile north of Awad Tower in Rafah."

1651 GMT — France to apply international law regarding ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has said France would implement international law in relation to the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"France is committed to international justice and its independence," Barrot said in an interview for France 3 TV channel.

"Each time Israel violates international law, blocking access to aid, bombing civilians, forcibly displacing them, establishing colonies in the West Bank."

He added they "strongly" condemn these actions.

1642 GMT — Hezbollah says destroyed six Israeli tanks in Lebanon's south

The Iran-backed Hezbollah group has said it destroyed six Israeli Merkava tanks in Lebanon's south, five of them in the strategic coastal area of Bayada.

Hezbollah fighters "destroyed" five Israeli tanks "on the eastern outskirts of the town of Bayada" including one that had "attempted to advance to withdraw one of the destroyed tanks", also knocking out a sixth Merkava tank in the Deir Mimas area close to the border, the group said in separate statements.

1626 GMT — Israeli forces issue new evacuation warnings in Beirut's southern suburb

The Israeli army has ordered the evacuation of residents from buildings in Hadath and Burj al Barajneh areas in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

In a statement, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned residents: “You must evacuate these buildings and those adjacent to them immediately and move at least 500 metres away.”

“To all residents in the southern suburb area, specifically in the buildings marked on the attached maps and nearby buildings in the Hadath and Burj al Barajneh areas,” Adraee added.

1559 GMT — Death toll in Lebanon from Israeli attacks rises to 3,754

Israeli attacks killed at least 84 more people in Lebanon on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 3,754 and the number of wounded to 15,626 since October 2023, the Lebanese Health Ministry has reported.

1550 GMT — Death toll from Israeli strike in central Beirut rises to 29

Lebanon's health ministry has said that the Israeli strike on central Beirut's Basta district a day earlier has killed at least 29 people, updating an earlier toll.

"The Israeli enemy strike on Basta al Fawqa in Beirut killed, in an updated but still not final toll, 29 people and wounded 67 others," the ministry said in a statement.

"Rubble is still being removed" from the strike site, it added.

1430 GMT — Two Israeli strikes hit south Beirut: Lebanon state media

Lebanese state media has reported two Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, about an hour after the Israeli army posted evacuation orders online for parts of the area.

"Israeli warplanes launched two violent strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs in the Kafaat area," the official National News Agency said.

1325 GMT — Hezbollah fires 160 projectiles from Lebanon into Israel: army

Israeli forces have claimed around 160 projectiles had been fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon into northern and central Israel, some of which were intercepted.

"As of 15:00 (1300 GMT), approximately 160 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organisation have crossed from Lebanon into Israel today," the army claimed.

Medical agencies reported that several people had been injured, including a man in a "moderate to serious" condition.

1253 GMT — Lebanon accuses Israel of aborting ceasefire efforts after attack on army post

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has accused Israel of rejecting all efforts to reach a ceasefire with Lebanon, following an Israeli attack that killed one soldier and injured 18 others in southern Lebanon.

The army said that the military casualties occurred after Israeli warplanes struck an army post in the town of Al Amiriya.

The Israeli attack “represents a direct bloody message rejecting all ongoing efforts and contacts to reach a ceasefire, strengthen the army's presence in the south, and implement UN Resolution 1701,” Mikati said in a statement.

"This direct aggression is added to a series of repeated attacks on the army and Lebanese civilians,” he added.

1148 GMT — Israel kills 35 more people in Gaza as death toll tops 44,200