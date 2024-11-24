WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nan Goldin: 'Gaza reminds me of the pogroms that my grandparents escaped'
Renowned American photographer and activist Nan Goldin opens Berlin exhibition condemning Gaza genocide.
Nan Goldin: 'Gaza reminds me of the pogroms that my grandparents escaped'
Nan Goldin criticises Germany, saying that anti-Muslim hate is being ignored in the country. / Photo: AP / AP
Sena SerimSena Serim
November 24, 2024

American photographer and activist Nan Goldin has used a speech at the opening of her exhibition in Germany to condemn Israel's war in Gaza.

Goldin, 71, said Friday she wanted to use her retrospective show at the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin "as a platform to amplify my position of moral outrage" at what she described as "genocide in Gaza and Lebanon".

"My grandparents escaped pogroms in Russia. I was brought up knowing about the Nazi Holocaust. What I see in Gaza reminds me of the pogroms that my grandparents escaped," Goldin said.

Goldin, who is of Jewish origin, was born in Washington DC and is a leading artist and activist whose life and work was documented in the award-winning 2022 film 'AlltheBeautyandtheBloodshed'.

She spoke of the displacement and destruction in Gaza, and told a cheering audience that criticism of Israel should not be conflated with anti-Semitism.

RelatedAt Italy exhibition, Palestinian artists stand in solidarity with Gaza

'Free, free Palestine'

RECOMMENDED

Goldin also criticised Germany and stated that anti-Muslim hate was being ignored in the country. "Germany is home of the largest Palestinian diaspora in Europe. Yet protests are met with police dogs and deportation and stigmatisation," she said.

Goldin walked off the stage to loud chants of "free, free Palestine", which drowned out a subsequent speech by the director of the gallery, Klaus Biesenbach.

Hermann Parzinger, the president of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, to which the Neue Nationalgalerie belongs, sharply condemned Goldin's talk and the protesters' disruption of Biesenbach's speech.

"This does not correspond to our understanding of freedom of expression," he said.

Biesenbach noted that he disagreed with Goldin but affirmed her right to freely express herself.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics