Death toll rises to 82 after three days of violence in northwest Pakistan
The latest bout of violence began on Thursday when two separate convoys travelling under police escort were ambushed.
Relatives transport a body of a victim who was killed in sectarian attacks in Kurram district in Parachinar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, November 22, 2024. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 24, 2024

Three days of bitter sectarian gunfights in northwestern Pakistan have killed at least 82 people and wounded 156 more, a local official said Sunday.

Communities in Pakistan's Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province — near the border with Afghanistan — have clashed for decades.

The latest bout of violence began on Thursday when two separate convoys travelling under police escort were ambushed, killing at least 43 and sparking two days of gun battles.

"The clashes and convoy attacks on November 21, 22, and 23 have resulted in 82 fatalities and 156 injuries," said a local administration official speaking on condition of anonymity.

Around 300 families fled on Saturday as the gunfights with both light and heavy weapons continued into the night, however no fresh casualties were reported on Sunday morning.

"The mobile network across Kurram remains suspended and traffic on the main highway is halted," said the local administration official.

Police have regularly struggled to stymy violence in Kurram, which was part of the semi-autonomous Federally Administered Tribal Areas until it was merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2018.

Brokering ceasefire

A delegation from the provincial government held talks with a community on Saturday and is scheduled to meet another later on Sunday.

A security official in the provincial capital of Peshawar said the negotiators' helicopter had come under fire as it arrived in the region, although no one was harmed.

"Our priority today is to broker a ceasefire between both sides. Once that is achieved, we can begin addressing the underlying issues," provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi said Sunday.

Last month at least 16 people, including three women and two children, were killed in a sectarian clash in Kurram.

Previous clashes in July and September killed dozens of people and ended only after a jirga, or tribal council, called a ceasefire.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said 79 people died between July and October in sectarian clashes.

Several hundred people demonstrated against the violence on Friday in Pakistan's second largest city of Lahore and Karachi, the country's commercial hub.

