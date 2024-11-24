WORLD
Romanians cast ballots in presidential race
The election is expected to head to a runoff on December 8.
A woman casts her vote in the country's presidential elections, in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, November 24, 2024. / Photo: AP / AP
Sena SerimSena Serim
November 24, 2024

Romanians are casting ballots in the first round of a presidential election that could pit a far-right nationalist against the incumbent leftist prime minister in the runoff.

Thirteen candidates are vying for the presidency in the European Union and NATO member country, and the vote is expected to go to a second round on December 8.

Polls opened at 0500 GMT and will close at 1900 GMT. Romanians abroad have been able to vote since Friday.

The final vote could see George Simion, the leader of the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, or AUR, face off against incumbent Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, who is backed by Romania's largest party, the Social Democratic Party or PSD.

The presidential role carries a five-year term and has significant decision-making powers in areas such as national security, foreign policy and judicial appointments.

Romania will also hold parliamentary elections on December 1 that will determine the country's next government and prime minister.

Who are key candidates?

Simion, 38, is a vocal supporter of US President-elect Donald Trump and has long been a figure of controversy. He campaigned for reunification with Moldova, which this year renewed a five-year ban on him entering the country over security concerns, and he is banned for the same reason from entering neighbouring Ukraine.

"I would like that in the next five to ten years, for Romanians to be really proud to be Romanians, to promote Romanian culture, Romanian products," he told reporters on Wednesday in the capital, Bucharest. "As a Romanian president, I will promote Romanian interests. In most cases, Romanian interests coincide with partner interests."

Other key candidates include Elena Lasconi of the Save Romania Union party; former NATO deputy general secretary Mircea Geoana, who is running independently; and Nicolae Ciuca, a former army general and head of the centre-right National Liberal Party, which is currently in a tense coalition with the PSD.

Geoana, a former foreign minister and ambassador to the United States, said he believes his international experience qualifies him above the other candidates. "I think I bring a lot of competence and experience and connections in this complicated world," he said.

Lasconi, a former journalist and the leader of USR, said she sees corruption as one of the biggest problems Romania faces and that she supports increased defence spending and continued aid to Ukraine.

SOURCE:AP
