Romanians are casting ballots in the first round of a presidential election that could pit a far-right nationalist against the incumbent leftist prime minister in the runoff.

Thirteen candidates are vying for the presidency in the European Union and NATO member country, and the vote is expected to go to a second round on December 8.

Polls opened at 0500 GMT and will close at 1900 GMT. Romanians abroad have been able to vote since Friday.

The final vote could see George Simion, the leader of the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, or AUR, face off against incumbent Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, who is backed by Romania's largest party, the Social Democratic Party or PSD.

The presidential role carries a five-year term and has significant decision-making powers in areas such as national security, foreign policy and judicial appointments.

Romania will also hold parliamentary elections on December 1 that will determine the country's next government and prime minister.