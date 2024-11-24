More than 1,000 doctors and nurses have been killed in Israeli attacks in Palestine's Gaza since last year, local authorities have said.

“Over 310 other medical personnel were arrested, tortured, and executed in prisons,” the government media office in Gaza said in a statement on Sunday.

“The Israeli army also prevented the entry of medical supplies, health delegations, and hundreds of surgeons into Gaza,” it added.

The media office accused the Israeli army of systematically targeting hospitals as part of a plan to undermine the healthcare system in Gaza.

“Hospitals have been a declared target for the Israeli army, which bombed, besieged, and stormed them, killing doctors and nurses, injuring others after directly targeting them,” the statement said.

Related 'What the hell?': Israel kills 178 aid workers in Palestine this year

Genocidal war