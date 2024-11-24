Heavy rains have worsened the plight of displaced Palestinians in Gaza amid a deadly Israeli war on the enclave, the Civil Defence Service has said.

“Rainfall has caused severe damage to tents housing thousands of displaced people with water flowing inside the tents and damaging luggage and mattresses,” spokesman Mahmoud Basal said in a statement on Sunday.

“The current situation signals a real humanitarian catastrophe if immediate intervention does not take place,” he warned.

Heavy rains affected several areas across the Palestinian enclave, particularly central and southern Gaza.

The spokesman appealed to the United Nations and the international community to quickly intervene to provide tents and caravans for displaced civilians in Gaza during winter.