Russia has said that the potential use of South Korean weapons by Ukraine on the battlefield will “destroy” bilateral relations between Moscow and Seoul.

“Seoul must be aware that the possible use of South Korean weapons to kill Russian citizens will finally destroy relations between our countries,” Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told state news agency Tass on Sunday.

Rudenko argued that South Korea linking its future arms supplies to Ukraine to bilateral cooperation between Russia and North Korea is an approach that could lead to “very negative consequences.”

The deputy foreign minister accused South Korean authorities of “artificially inflating” the topic of the reported deployment of North Korean troops in Russia.

“This, in turn, meets the objectives of the ‘collective West’,” Rudenko said, accusing Western countries of seeking to involve South Korea in efforts to supply arms to Ukraine.