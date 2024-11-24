WORLD
2 MIN READ
Seoul’s possible arms supply to Kiev will 'destroy' bilateral ties — Russia
Deputy FM Andrey Rudenko says Moscow will respond to such a step in "any way we deem necessary,” calling on Seoul to assess the situation and refrain from taking “reckless” steps.
Seoul’s possible arms supply to Kiev will 'destroy' bilateral ties — Russia
Rudenko argued that South Korea linking its future arms supplies to Ukraine to bilateral cooperation between Russia and North Korea is an approach that could lead to “very negative consequences.” / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Esra YAGMUR
November 24, 2024

Russia has said that the potential use of South Korean weapons by Ukraine on the battlefield will “destroy” bilateral relations between Moscow and Seoul.

“Seoul must be aware that the possible use of South Korean weapons to kill Russian citizens will finally destroy relations between our countries,” Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told state news agency Tass on Sunday.

Rudenko argued that South Korea linking its future arms supplies to Ukraine to bilateral cooperation between Russia and North Korea is an approach that could lead to “very negative consequences.”

The deputy foreign minister accused South Korean authorities of “artificially inflating” the topic of the reported deployment of North Korean troops in Russia.

“This, in turn, meets the objectives of the ‘collective West’,” Rudenko said, accusing Western countries of seeking to involve South Korea in efforts to supply arms to Ukraine.

RECOMMENDED

'Reckless' steps

Rudenko said Russia will respond to such a step in "any way we deem necessary,” calling on Seoul to assess the situation and refrain from taking “reckless” steps.

He also accused the US and its allies for deliberately escalating the situation in the Taiwan Strait.

“We see that Washington, in violation of the ‘one China’ principle it recognises, is strengthening military-political contacts with Taipei under the slogan of maintaining the ‘status quo’ and increasing arms supplies."

“The goal of such obvious US interference in the affairs of the region is to provoke China, and to generate a crisis in Asia to suit its own selfish interests,” he said.

RelatedS Korea mulls arms supply amid North's troop deployment in Ukraine conflict
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links