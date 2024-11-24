WORLD
Syria's Tel Abyad residents protest PKK/YPG terror group's killing of child
Terror organisation killed a child in an attack launched from Ayn al Arab district in Syria's Aleppo.
Tel Abyad local council president Salih Hac Abdullah said the PKK terror group has maintained its existence by targeting civilians since its founding. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
November 24, 2024

The people of Tel Abyad in northern Syria have protested against the killing of a child by the PKK/YPG terrorist group.

Dozens of civilians gathered in the town center on Sunday, carrying placards in Arabic that read: "PKK's terror will not end without an operation" and "The hands of traitors reach even our children."

Tel Abyad local council president Salih Hac Abdullah said the PKK terror group has maintained its existence by targeting civilians since its founding.

"They are a terrorist organisation that does not recognise international law," he said.

The terror group killed a child on Saturday in an attack launched from the Ayn al Arab district in Syria's Aleppo province.

The terrorists from Ayn al Arab targeted the village on the western front of Tel Abyad with ground-to-ground weapons.

The 10-year-old child was initially severely injured in the attack and transferred to the Tel Abyad Hospital.

The child could not be saved despite medical efforts.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
