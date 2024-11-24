At least six people were killed and 10 wounded in an armed attack at a bar in the city of Villahermosa, in the southeastern Mexican state of Tabasco, local authorities have said.

"Armed persons" entered the bar "looking for a specific person" and the shots hit those nearby, state deputy prosecutor Gilberto Melquiades said at a press conference on Sunday, adding that an investigation was ongoing.

At least five people were found dead at the scene, a venue known as "DBar," while another died after being taken to hospital, the official said.

Five of the wounded had been identified, he added.

Increase in violence