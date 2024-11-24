A Pakistani government team mediated a seven-day ceasefire deal between rival sectarian groups, halting days of clashes that have killed at least 82 people and injured dozens in the northwest of the country, one of the mediators said.

The violence began when gunmen attacked convoys of civilian vehicles on Thursday, killing at least 40 people, mostly Shia Muslims.

That sparked retaliatory attacks against Sunni Muslim residents and there have been pitched battles between armed groups from both sides.

Armed Shia and Sunni Muslims have engaged in tribal and sectarian rivalry for decades over a land dispute in the Kurram district near the Afghanistan border.

"Both sides have agreed to a week-long ceasefire which is expected to be extended," Muhammad Ali Saif, a member of the mediation team, told Reuters by phone, adding that major clashes had already stopped.

Saif, who is also the information minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where Kurram is located, said both sides had also agreed to exchange prisoners, including women, and the bodies of those killed in the clashes.

The prisoners and bodies will be exchanged with assistance from Pakistani paramilitary forces.

The team flew into Parachinar, Kurram's main city, on Saturday and met Shia and Sunni tribal leaders with the entire district under virtual curfew and armed groups roaming the streets in many villages.