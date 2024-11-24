Twenty-three people died when a bus on a remote mountain road in Brazil's Alagoas state dived into a ravine, regional authorities have said.

Rescue services confirmed that 16 died at the scene and another person a pregnant woman succumbed after being taken to hospital Sunday, the Alagoas state government said in a statement.

Brazilian media said "dozens" of people were injured, and that the bus had been carrying 40 passengers.

The accident occurred near the town of Uniao dos Palmares.