Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lost an opportunity to reach a hostage swap deal with Hamas in July to appease his far-right coalition partners National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation KAN reported.

According to the report, Hamas was willing to release several Israeli hostages without demanding a full ceasefire in return. The report suggested that Hamas’s willingness at the time was an attempt to link the first and second phases of a US ceasefire proposal which included humanitarian aid.

The report did not provide further details, however, although Hamas has repeatedly said that it would only release the Israeli hostages if the deal resulted in a complete cessation of Israel's assault on Gaza.

At the time, the US proposal included three phases: the first involved an immediate ceasefire; the release of women, the elderly and the wounded Israeli hostages; and a prisoner exchange as well as the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas of Gaza. It also included increasing humanitarian aid, rebuilding basic services and facilitating the return of civilians to their homes across Gaza.

The second phase required the release of all remaining hostages and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, aiming to end the crisis definitively.

The third phase involved the reconstruction of Gaza over several years and the return of Israeli soldiers' remains.

