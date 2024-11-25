WORLD
Taiwan: Chinese balloon detected near island
The island state calls such activities "grey zone" tactics to intimidate without direct conflict.
In this image taken from a video released by Taiwan's Coast Guard, a coast guard officer watches a Chinese coast guard ship near the Matsu Islands, Taiwan, on Monday, October 14, 2024. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Sena Serim
November 25, 2024

Taiwan said it had detected a Chinese balloon over waters northwest of the island, the first reported since April, as Beijing maintains pressure on Taipei to accept its claims of sovereignty.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has refused to renounce the use of force to bring it under its control.

Beijing regularly deploys fighter jets, drones and warships around Taiwan, and occasionally balloons, as it keeps up military pressure.

The latest balloon was spotted at 6:21 pm on Sunday about 111 kilometres northwest of Keelung City at 10,058 metres, said the defence ministry, which releases daily data on China's military presence around Taiwan.

It entered the island's air defence identification zone and disappeared at 8:15 pm, the ministry said.

As well as the balloon, 12 Chinese military aircraft and seven warships were detected around Taiwan in the 24 hours to 6:00 am Monday, the ministry said.

'Grey zone harassment'

In the run-up to Taiwan's January presidential election, balloons crossed the sensitive waters separating Taiwan and China day and night, with some floating above the island.

Taiwan has described the balloons as a form of "grey zone" harassment — a tactic that falls short of an act of war.

China has previously brushed off allegations it sends balloons over Taiwan, accusing Taipei of trying to raise tensions with the mainland.

Balloons from China became a politically fraught topic in early 2023 when the United States shot down what it called a spy balloon.

The huge balloon, which carried a large electronics payload, flew over sensitive US military installations and prompted concerns that Beijing was scooping up vital intelligence.

Beijing has said it was a civilian airship blown off-course.

SOURCE:AFP
