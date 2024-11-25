Niger said it could no longer work with the European Union's ambassador, who decided it was okay for him to distribute money to NGOs in the wake of deadly floods without the Niger government's approval.

The African country has requested the EU ambassador's replacement "as soon as possible". The bloc has already recalled its envoy over the row surrounding the disbursement of 'emergency aid'.

Niger's officials on Friday accused EU ambassador Salvador Pinto da Franca of distributing $1.36 million in aid for flood victims to non-governmental organisations without first informing the authorities.

The EU expressed its "profound disagreement" with the accusations on Saturday and recalled its ambassador for consultations in Brussels.

Undermining local governance: Western patronisation

Niger's foreign ministry fired back Sunday, saying it had warned da Franca in October over "unauthorised operations" it claimed had nonetheless continued.

"In view of this stubbornness... the Government has come to the conclusion that collaboration with the European Union Ambassador, Mr Salvador Pinto da Franca, is no longer possible, and has therefore officially requested his recall and replacement as soon as possible," the statement said.

Torrential rains have caused devastating floods in the Sahel country, killing more than 300 people and displacing more than 1.1 million since June.

But the ministry said it had never appealed to the EU for help, claiming Niger would "cover the damage caused by the floods from its own funds".