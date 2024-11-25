WORLD
Russia attacks energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Mykolaiv
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Russia used around 460 drones and over 20 missiles to attack Ukraine in the past week.
A firefighter works at a site of an apartment building hit by a Russian drone strike in Mykolaiv, Ukraine November 11, 2024. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 25, 2024

Russian forces have attacked energy infrastructure in Ukraine's southern region of Mykolaiv and industrial facilities in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region overnight, Ukrainian authorities said on Monday.

Engineers had restored power to most of the consumers facing power cuts in the attack's aftermath as of the morning, Mykolaiv governor Vitaliy Kim said via the Telegram messaging app.

The governor reported no casualties and said the air defence downed two drones over the region.

Russia also launched "tens of drones" to attack Zaporizhzhia overnight, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on national television.

The attack injured one child and dealt damage to multiple industrial facilities and a residential block.

Air defence also repelled a drone attack on the Ukrainian capital and the surrounding region overnight.

The regional and city authorities reported no casualties or significant damage in the attack's aftermath.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russia used around 460 drones and over 20 missiles to attack Ukraine in the past week.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
