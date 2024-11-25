Donald Trump’s election victory in the US has elicited fear and mixed reactions in some predominantly Muslim African countries that he imposed travel restrictions on during his first presidency.

Trump signed an executive order in 2017 banning refugees and travelers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days.

Iraq was also included but was later dropped following sharp criticism from the Iraqi government and promises of improved vetting of Iraqi citizens in collaboration with the Iraqi government.

He also blocked the issuance of visas that could lead to permanent re sidency in the US for citizens from Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria, along with Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar, where Muslim minority refugees were fleeing persecution.

Tanzania and Sudan, which also have sizable Muslim populations, were made ineligible to apply and participate in the US diversity lottery visa programme that allows up to 50,000 people across the world to get US green cards, giving them access to work and residency in the United States.

Mohamed Husein Gaas, director of the Raad Peace Research Institute, told Anadolu that Trump’s election victory has evoked mixed reactions among some of these countries.

“The reaction across Somalia and other affected African countries has been a mix of concern and apprehension. Many individuals recall the disruptive effects of the travel restrictions on families, businesses and diplomatic relations,” Gaas said in an interview.

He said the travel ban created barriers for family reunification, limited educational and professional opportunities and strained bilateral ties.

“While some remain hopeful that lessons have been learned and such measures will not be reinstated, others are wary, viewing his ( Trump’s) potential return as a signal of renewed unpredictability in US-Africa relations,” he added.

Gaas said public sentiment is shaped largely by the perception that the restrictions unfairly targeted specific nations and communities.

Asked if he thinks Trump could reintroduce the travel restrictions, Gaas said there is a strong possibility that he might revisit or expand the restrictions, given his previous rationale for imposing them.

“During his first presidency, these measures were justified on security grounds, with an emphasis on addressing what he termed as ‘national security risks.’ If similar policy priorities resurface, countries that were previously affected could again find themselves under scrutiny,” he said.

Gaas noted, however, that imposing these restrictions will depend on the new administration's overall foreign policy strategy and its alignment with domestic political considerations.

“Renewed restrictions would likely provoke significant backlash and complicate US efforts to engage constructively with these nations,” he noted.

A more mature Trump?

Anwar Abdifatah Bashir, executive director of the East African Institute for Peace and Governance, believes Trump is more politically mature now and more aware than in his first term in office.