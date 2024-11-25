Thousands of supporters of Pakistan’s imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan are converging on Islamabad amid a government crackdown that has seen over 4,000 arrests and stringent security measures to block the protests.

The demonstrators, responding to Khan’s call for a “final march,” are demanding his release from jail and the resignation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government.

The unrest has paralysed parts of the country, highlighting the deepening political polarisation in Pakistan as the nation grapples with economic challenges.

Thousands detained

The Pakistani government has taken extraordinary steps to curb the protests, detaining thousands of supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party since Friday.

Public transport has been suspended, and major highways leading to the capital have been barricaded with shipping containers. Mobile and internet services in key areas have been blocked, while gatherings of more than four people have been banned in Islamabad.

Despite these measures, PTI supporters—led by prominent figures such as Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur—have pressed on, dismantling roadblocks and confronting security forces.

Videos circulating online show demonstrators using heavy machinery to clear barriers, with some clashing with police. Protesters have reportedly burned trees, while security forces have used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds.

Khan’s wife addressed supporters from a truck, urging them to stay determined to “achieve their goal” and free Khan.

The PTI claims the protests have drawn tens of thousands of participants, although government officials estimate the number to be around 10,000.

Related Pakistani authorities tighten security before Imran Khan supporters' rally

A tough response

The government has imposed a two-day lockdown in Islamabad and adjacent areas, deploying thousands of police and paramilitary personnel in riot gear.

Major highways, including the Grand Trunk Road, have been blocked, and public transport has been suspended in Punjab province to prevent demonstrators from reaching the capital.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warned that anyone violating the ban on gatherings would face arrest. Over 4,000 PTI supporters have reportedly been detained since Friday.

Security measures have also been tightened in light of a scheduled visit by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is set to arrive in Islamabad on Monday.