A senior Israeli official has said Israel's cabinet would meet on Tuesday to approve a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, and a Lebanese official has said Beirut had been told by Washington that an accord could be announced "within hours".

US news website Axios, citing an unnamed senior US official, said on Monday that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to the terms of a deal, and a senior Israeli official said Tuesday's meeting was intended to approve it.

Israeli officials had said earlier that a deal to end the war was getting closer though some issues remained, while two senior Lebanese officials voiced guarded optimism even as Israeli strikes pounded Lebanon anew.

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, said Israel would maintain the ability to strike southern Lebanon under any agreement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office declined to comment on the Axios report.

The US has pushed for a deal to end over a year of Israel's war on Lebanon that erupted in parallel with Tel Aviv's war on Gaza, but drastically escalated over the last two months, raising fears of a wider Middle East war.

A sticking point

In Beirut, Lebanese Deputy Parliament Speaker Elias Bou Saab said there were "no serious obstacles" left to beginning implementation of a US-proposed ceasefire with Israel.