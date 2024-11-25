Türkiye is doing much more for Palestine, Gaza, and Lebanon – all currently under relentless Israeli assault – than “what is visible, what is being talked about, said the nation’s president.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s steadfast support for Palestine until the genocide stops and Gaza and entire Palestine are fully liberated, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the country will stand by "our brothers with all our strength and all our resources."

“Even if some insist on ignoring it, an extremely bloody and dangerous war has been going on right next to Türkiye for 14 months,” he said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, referring to Israel’s relentless offensive on Gaza, which has killed over 44,000 people since October 2023.