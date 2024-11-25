WORLD
US special counsel drops two cases against Donald Trump
Jack Smith says decision to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against the president-elect was made under a Justice Department policy of not prosecuting a sitting president.
TRUMP / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
November 25, 2024

Special counsel Jack Smith has dropped two criminal cases against Donald Trump, acknowledging that Trump's return to the White House will preclude attempts to federally prosecute him for retaining classified documents or trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Monday's decision was inevitable, since longstanding Justice Department policy says sitting presidents cannot face criminal prosecution. Yet it was still a momentous finale to an unprecedented chapter in political and law enforcement history, as federal officials attempted to hold accountable a former president while he was simultaneously running for another term.

In court filings, Smith's team emphasised that the move to abandon their prosecutions was not a reflection of the merit of the cases but a recognition of the legal shield that surrounds any commander in chief.

"That prohibition is categorical and does not turn on the gravity of the crimes charged, the strength of the Government’s proof, or the merits of the prosecution, which the Government stands fully behind," the prosecutors wrote in one of their filings.

Smith's team said it was leaving intact charges against two co-defendants in the classified documents case — Trump valet Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira — because "no principle of temporary immunity applies to them."

Steven Cheung, Trump's incoming White House communications director, welcomed the decision to drop the prosecutions against the president-elect, describing it as a "major victory for the rule of law."

"The American People and President Trump want an immediate end to the political weaponisation of our justice system and we look forward to uniting our country,” Cheung said in a statement.

Trump has long described the investigations as politically motivated, and he has vowed to fire Smith as soon as he takes office in January. Now he will re-enter the White House free from criminal scrutiny by the government that he will lead.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
