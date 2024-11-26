Elon Musk, tapped by US President-elect Donald Trump to slash federal government spending, has lashed out at modern fighter jets, saying that drones were the future of air combat.

"Manned fighter jets are obsolete in the age of drones anyway. Will just get pilots killed," said the head of SpaceX and Tesla in a post on Monday.

Musk, the world's wealthiest man, singled out the F-35 — a next-generation fighter jet manufactured by US-based Lockheed Martin that entered service in 2015 — for criticism.

"Meanwhile, some idiots are still building manned fighter jets like the F-35," he posted, alongside a video of hundreds of drones hovering in formation in the sky.

The F-35, the world's most advanced fighter, is stealth capable and can also be used to gather intelligence.

Germany, Poland, Finland and Romania have all recently signed deals for the aircraft.

Age of reusable drones