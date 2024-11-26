BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Trump vows 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada imports; 10% on China
Donald Trump pledges big tariffs on United States' three largest trading partners — Canada, Mexico and China — detailing how he will implement campaign promises that could trigger trade wars.
Trump vows 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada imports; 10% on China
Trump has vowed sweeping tariffs on goods from the US's largest trading partners. / File Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
November 26, 2024

US President-elect Donald Trump has said he intends to impose a 25 percent tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada, along with a 10 percent tariff on imports from China in response to the illegal drug trade and immigration.

In a series of posts to his Truth Social social media account on Monday, Trump vowed to hit some of the United States' largest trading partners with sweeping tariffs on all goods entering the country.

"On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders," he wrote.

In another post moments later, the past and future president said he would also be slapping China with a 10 percent tariff, "above any additional Tariffs," on all of its products entering the US in response to its failure to tackle fentanyl smuggling.

RelatedElon Musk says drones must replace jets, calls them future of warfare

Key part of Trump's agenda

Tariffs are a key part of Trump's economic agenda, with the Republican president-elect vowing wide-ranging duties on allies and adversaries alike while he was on the campaign trail ahead of his November 5 victory.

Many economists have warned that tariffs would hurt growth and push up inflation, since they are primarily paid by importers bringing the goods into the US, who often pass those costs on to consumers.

But those in Trump's inner circle have insisted that the tariffs are a useful bargaining chip for the US to use to push its trading partners to agree to more favourable terms, and to bring back manufacturing jobs from overseas.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedUS special counsel drops two cases against Donald Trump

China hits back

Mexico's finance ministry said: "Mexico is the United States' top trade partner, and the USMCA provides a framework of certainty for national and international investors."

The office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Canadian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A Chinese embassy spokesperson in Washington hit back.

"China believes that China-US economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial in nature. No one will win a trade war or a tariff war," Liu Pengyu said.

The embassy also cited steps it said China had taken since a 2023 US-China meeting after which Beijing agreed it would stem the export of items related to the production of the opioid fentanyl, a leading cause of drug overdoses in the United States.

"All these prove that the idea of China knowingly allowing fentanyl precursors to flow into the United States runs completely counter to facts and reality," the spokesperson said.

SOURCE:AFP, Reuters
Explore
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links