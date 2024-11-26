Rescue workers in western Indonesia used heavy equipment to dig out from weekend flooding and landslides that have killed at least 20 people, the national disaster agency said.

In North Sumatra, the bodies of five people listed as missing had been pulled from under a mountain of mud and debris, agency spokesman Abdul Muhari said in a statement.

"All victims have been found dead," he said Tuesday, adding that 10 people in all had been killed in a Karo district landslide.

Juspri Nadeak, disaster chief in hardest-hit Karo district, said the discovery of victims not yet reported missing to authorities remained a possibility.

"The landslide area provides access to hot springs, so there's a possibility that tourists were hit by it," he told AFP Tuesday.

"We are still cleaning up the mud and debris from the landslide while anticipating the possibility of discovering more victims."

In a village in Deli Serdang district, where four people have been found dead and two more were missing, piles of mud, logs and rocks were scattered around the village where a rescue operation was underway.