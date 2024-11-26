Nations gathered in Busan, South Korea have a week to agree the world's first treaty to curb plastic pollution, a gargantuan challenge given the major divisions that remain.

Here is a look at the key sticking points:

Consensus or majority

Divisions between nations are so deep that they have not yet agreed on how any decision will be adopted -- by consensus or majority vote.

Consensus is the standard for many UN agreements, but it has also hamstrung progress on other accords, notably climate.

To avoid gumming up discussions, negotiations are p roceeding without resolving this question.

But that creates something of a landmine that could detonate at any point during the talks, particularly if countries feel they are losing ground, warned Bjorn Beeler, executive director of the International Pollutants Elimination Network.

"Because of the consensus decision-making process, the oil states could still blow up the potential final deal," he told AFP.

Production

The resolution that kicked off the talks urged a treaty that would "promote sustainable production and consumption of plastics".

But what that means is a key point of difference among negotiators.

Some countries want the treaty to mandate a reduction of new plastic production, and the phase-out of "unneccessary" items, such as some single-use plastics.

They note many countries already limit items like plastic bags or cutlery.

But other nations, led by some oil-producing states like Russia and Saudi Arabia, have pushed back against any binding reduction call.

They insist nations should set their own targets.

Saudi Arabia, representing the Arab group of nations, warned in its opening statem ent against "imposing rigid and exclusionary policies to address complex global issues".

They urged members to focus on a treaty "that balances environmental protection with economic and social development".

'Chemicals of concern'

The alliance of countries called the High Ambition Coalition (HAC), led by Rwanda and Norway, is pushing for specific measures on so-called chemicals of concern.