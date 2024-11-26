The newly elected Georgian parliament opened its inaugural session on Monday as opposition lawmakers and the president boycotted it.

The October 26 election kept the Georgian Dream party in power.

Opposition parties refused to participate in the parliamentary session, which marks the start of the government's new term.

President Salome Zourabichvili, who has rejected the official results and refused to recognise the parliament’s legitimacy, didn’t attend the opening session.

Zourabichvili claims there is evidence of election fraud but she refuses to go before the prosecutors to share that evidence.

The parliament on Tuesday is to set a date for the electoral college to vote on a new president.