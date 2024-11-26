EU member states should fulfil their obligations under international law by complying with the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, the EU foreign policy chief said.

Stressing that all EU members are parties to the Rome Convention, which founded the International Criminal Court (ICC), Josep Borrell said: “You cannot pick and choose. You cannot uphold when the court goes against (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and remain silent when the court goes against Netanyahu.”

"I ask the member states of the EU to fulfill their obligation on the international law. Like it or not, ICC is a court as powerful as any national court,” he added.

Borrell warned: “If Europe doesn’t support the ICC, there will be no hope for justice."