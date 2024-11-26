Donald Trump’s re-election as president on November 5, 2024, is not expected to alter his unwavering support for Israel.

However, his relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is unlikely to be as seamlessly aligned as it was during his first term. After all, neither the Middle East, Israel, nor Netanyahu himself remains the same since Trump left office.

Amid heightened tensions in US-Israel relations, Netanyahu has encountered multiple challenges with the Biden administration since January 2023, from the Judicial Reform Bill to illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank. During this period, he successfully resisted pressure from the Democrats and, at times, effectively used this resistance as a tool in domestic political strategy.

However, based on Trump’s leadership style during his first term, it can be argued that Netanyahu may find it challenging to sustain the same trajectory. Moreover, whether there still exists a strong Netanyahu capable of stalling Israeli politics when necessary, as he did in Trump’s initial term, will only become clear after the conflict subsides.

The trust deficit between the two leaders also emerges as a critical issue here, while Trump was still contesting the 2020 election results, Netanyahu congratulated Biden in a video message—a gesture Trump later deemed an act of disloyalty.

Trump’s strength, Netanyahu’s weakness

After five elections since 2018 and a period of political instability—including a year in opposition—Netanyahu returned to power at the end of 2022 by facilitating the ultra-right Religious Zionist camp’s entry into the Knesset. However, his position remains precarious due to ongoing legal battles and the blow to his so-called "Mr. Security" image following the October 7 attack.

Netanyahu has grown increasingly sensitive to the demands of his coalition partners, on whom the continuity of his government depends, and has at times struggled to manage divisions within Likud itself.

As a result, Netanyahu currently occupies a position as a leader who has managed to survive politically in Israel through various manoeuvres. Facing numerous internal challenges, he is aware that as 2025 approaches, election pressures will mount, and that, despite delays, an inquiry into the October 7 security failures is inevitable. Additionally, the wave of opposition activism that began with protests in 2023 has maintained its momentum, now evolving into a dynamic movement focused on the rescue of hostages after October 7.

Limited foreign policy options

In foreign policy, Israel’s options have significantly narrowed since the mid-2010s. At that time, Netanyahu had an effective dialogue with Putin and engaged in multilateral initiatives, such as expanding relations with China and projects like the Chinese-led expansion of Haifa Port. However, partly due to the unique structure of US-Israel relations, this multilateral approach could not fully develop. Following October 7, Israeli foreign policy has become considerably more dependent on Washington, particularly in alignment with national security concerns. Moreover, since then, the legacy of the Abraham Accords from the Trump era and efforts to broaden the normalisation front with Israel have suffered a significant setback.

Trump, in contrast, enters this second term with a stronger position than in 2017, benefiting from greater electoral support and an enhanced political standing.

There is substantial interest in how US policies might shift on both global and regional levels, particularly in areas affected by crises. As this represents his second and final tenure, and considering the experiences from his previous period—including challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic—Trump appears to be commencing this phase with a stronger position. This enhanced standing is likely to influence his approach to regional policies, with a key focus on the debates surrounding the wars he has promised to end.