The International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and ex-Defence Minister Yoav Gallant are in “the interest of Israel,” says Ofer Cassif, a firebrand Israeli parliamentarian known for his bold stance against Israel's genocidal war on Palestine's Gaza.

“This decision is not against Israel at all. It’s actually against those who are suspect – and justly so – in war crimes. That’s not Israel. That’s Netanyahu, Gallant and others,” Cassif told Anadolu at an event in London.

“I think this decision may even help in distinguishing between the guilty ones and those who are not within Israel. So, at the end of the day, in my view, it’s also in the interest of Israel.”

Cassif has been one of the most vocal opponents of Israeli actions in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, and previously declared his backing for South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“It came too little and too late, but still, I obviously welcome it,” he said.

“No one should be above international law and universal justice. No one. My humanity precedes my Israelism.”

Related Palestinians doubt ICC arrest warrants will slow down Israeli onslaught

The 59-year-old Jewish member of the left-wing Hadash-Ta’al party has faced consistent pressure and sanctions for his stance, including a recent six-month suspension from the Knesset.

“They want to stop any kind of criticism,” Cassif said about his suspension.

“They want to silence me and my comrades, because we are the only ones in parliament who raise a voice against the ongoing genocide in Gaza.”

Even the families of Israeli hostages, he said, and others who are opposing the government’s policies are targeted.

“People are persecuted. Anyone who raises a voice against the genocide, or even against the government ... everybody is under attack,” said Cassif.

“This is part of a general situation in Israel now. In addition to the genocide and the ethnic cleansing in the West Bank as well, there’s a very rapid process of turning Israel into a real fascist dictatorship.”

‘Rapid and profound process of fascism’