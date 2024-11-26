The Israeli army has wiped out over 1,400 Palestinian families in Gaza, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

A ministry statement said that some 7,160 massacres had been committed against Palestinian families by the Israeli army in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Israel "completely erased about 1,410 families, numbering 5,44 4 people, from the civil registry during the same period,” it added.

The ministry said that families with only one survivor were 3,463, and families with more than one survivor were 2,287.