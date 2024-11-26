TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Digital movement aims to create 'artificial religion' – President Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan urges measures to protect Muslim values from being harmed by "digital belief systems."
Digital movement aims to create 'artificial religion' – President Erdogan
"Urgent measures must be taken and implemented to protect all Muslim values against digital belief systems," President Erdogan says. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
November 26, 2024

The move towards a digital-centric world seeks to create a new faith by harming the Abrahamic faiths, “especially Islam,” the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned.

“The digital movement is striving to create a new artificial religion by targeting and undermining all Abrahamic religions, especially Islam,” Erdogan said in a speech on Tuesday at the 7th Religious Council in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Erdogan also urged measures to protect Muslim values from falling into “digital belief systems.”

RECOMMENDED

​​​​​​​“Urgent measures must be taken and implemented to protect all Muslim values against digital belief systems,” he added. ​​​​​​​

RelatedWestern youth turn to Islam, inspired by Palestinians' faith in God
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links