"Technologies that do not include women in design and production processes cannot lead us to a better future." Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan has said at the opening speech of Dubai Global Women's Forum.

Under the patronage of UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, and Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai Global Women's Forum began with the main theme of "Power of Impact".

Delivering the opening speech at Madinat Jumeirah on the special invitation of Dubai Ruler Al Maktoum, Emine Erdogan noted that the United Arab Emirates is one of the world's most important cultural intersection points due to its high foreign population.

Pointing out that everyone at the forum has different traditions, beliefs, ideologies, and countries' different agendas, Emine Erdogan said, "Despite all these distinctions, we are aware of this fact: As humanity, we are all walking together towards a common future on the same ship."

Erdogan spoke about the world's transformations, saying that with technologies like digitalisation and artificial intelligence, people wake up to a new world every morning.

Highlighting that the information produced in one week is equivalent to a century in the past, Erdogan stated, "Artificial intelligence can reduce operations that used to take months to seconds. Research predicts that 2 out of every 10 professions will change within 3 years. As we rapidly advance towards an uncertain future, we need a common roadmap more than ever."

She emphasised the United Nations' 2030 "17 Sustainable Development Goals", noting the principle of "leaving no one behind". However, she pointed out that the world unfortunately leaves out women, who constitute half of the population.

Erdogan shared that in STEM fields (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) that shape future societies, women's representation is still only around 30 percent, and only 26 percent of artificial intelligence workers are women.

She posed challenging questions to participants: "Can a humanity with one wing rise? Can it read such an uncertain future with one eye? Can it keep up with the incredible speed of the era with one leg?"

"We must never forget that woman and man are like the right and left feet of a body, like the wings of a bird - two halves of a whole. One cannot progress without the other. Technologies not including women in design and production processes cannot lead us to a better future. Not only will they fail to correct existing injustices, but they will only deepen and reproduce problems."