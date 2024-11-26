The Development Road Project, which aims to connect Asia with Europe, will realise a total investment plan of $19.9 billion by the time the planned railway and road projects are completed, Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu has told Anadolu.

Uraloglu stated that international cooperation negotiations are still ongoing and Türkiye and Iraq are working on the follow-up of the project.

“There will be 2,094 kilometres (1,301 miles) of railway connections from Türkiye, and for this, we will build 1,655 kilometres (1,028 miles) of railways in addition to the 439-kilometre (272-mile) line that already exists, and an investment of $17.9 billion will be realised by then,” the minister said.

Uraloglu highlighted that the construction of 928 kilometres (576 miles) of railways is still ongoing with an allocated budget of $7.1 billion, and plans are underway to build 727 kilometres (451 miles) of additional railways, starting from the southeastern Sirnak province’s Ovakoy village, and 501 kilometres (311 miles) between Nusaybin district on the Syrian border in Mardin province, and the provinces of Sanliurfa and Gaziantep.

“Some 106 kilometres of railways (65 miles) will be built for the Yenice-Ulukisla section and 120 kilometres (74 miles) for Gebze and Catalca, with a projected amount of $10.8 billion,” said Uraloglu.