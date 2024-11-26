A new University of Alberta study has revealed that Ozempic, a weight-loss drug, may not only lead to shrinkage of waistlines but also reduce heart muscle mass. The research, which demonstrated these effects in both mice and cultured human heart cells, has added fuel to an already heated debate about the popular anti-obesity drug.

The findings have surfaced at a time of increasing political scrutiny, with Trump's nominee for Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., launching a campaign against the widespread use of such medications.

"If we just gave good food, three meals a day, to every man, woman and child in our country, we could solve the obesity and diabetes epidemic overnight," said the anti-vaccine activist in a recent Fox News appearance.

Kennedy also claimed that Novo Nordisk "a Danish multinational whose wealth is bigger than Denmark’s entire economy” and the maker of Ozempic​, doesn't market the medicine in its home country, where “they do not recommend it for diabetes or obesity; they recommend dietary and behavioral changes".

"They’re counting on selling it to Americans because we’re so stupid and so addicted to drugs," he said, arguing that Ozempic—commonly prescribed for type 2 diabetes and widely used off-label for weight loss—is not the solution to “Make America Healthy Again.”

What the latest reseach reveals

While the political debate continues, the University of Alberta study raises questions that have yet to be addressed.

Prof. Jason Dyck, lead author on the study explains Ozempic as "the brand name of a drug called semaglutide."

"Essentially, semaglutide is a peptide that acts like a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) that acts on the GLP-1 receptor to modify many pathways that control glucose levels. For weight loss, semaglutide acts on the brain to suppress appetite and slows gastric emptying of the stomach so there is a sensation of being full."

However, the research reveals unexpected side effects. "In our study, we showed that semaglutide treatment of mice results in smaller hearts and loss of skeletal muscle," Dyck tells TRT World.

He added that the findings have raised critical questions, including: "Does this also occur in humans? Is this detrimental? Is this reversible? Could it lead to cardiac issues in the future?"