The Turkish video game industry is estimated to produce at least five more unicorns in the next decade, said the head of the EntertechIstanbul technopark.

Unicorn refers to a privately owned startup with a valuation exceeding $1 billion, Muhammed Kasapoglu told Anadolu at the startup event Slush 2024 in Helsinki, Finland.

“There are some seven unicorns in Türkiye as of now and two of them are in the video game business. I estimate that we will have at least five more unicorns in the field in the next 10 years,” he added.

He highlighted that Entertech aims to invest in 25 startups in five years with support from the Ministry of Industry and Technology and Entertech’s gaming cluster project with nearly 50 stakeholders.

“Some three to four entrepreneurs rule the world, and therefore, the ecosystem is very important and we have been establishing a fund to invest in startups and fund our own startups, as the entrepreneur goes wherever the fund is,” he said.

Entertech aims to bring video game firms and studios in a cluster to cooperate before competing, he noted.

Entertech to open office in London next February