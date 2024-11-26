Ankara wants an exemption from US sanctions on Russia’s Gazprombank, said the Turkish energy and natural resources minister, warning that such measures would jeopardise the security of the country's gas supplies.

"These sanctions will affect Türkiye. We cannot pay, if we cannot pay we cannot buy the goods. The foreign ministry is in talks," Alparslan Bayraktar told reporters late on Monday.

As winter approaches, Türkiye's industries need secure gas supplies and Russian gas plays an important role, he said.

Noting that previous Iran sanctions included a natural gas exemption, Bayraktar said: "We seek a similar exemption from the US."

Bayraktar noted that the Biden administration made this decision about 45 days before president-elect Donald Trump is set to take office, adding: "We don't understand the Biden administration's timing."