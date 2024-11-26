TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye seeks exemption from US sanctions on Russia's Gazprombank
As winter nears, Türkiye's industries rely on secure gas supplies, with Russian gas playing a key role, says Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.
Türkiye seeks exemption from US sanctions on Russia's Gazprombank
Last week, the US announced sanctions against 118 individuals and entities tied to Russia's financial sector, including Gazprombank, the country's largest remaining bank yet to be blocked by Washington. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
November 26, 2024

Ankara wants an exemption from US sanctions on Russia’s Gazprombank, said the Turkish energy and natural resources minister, warning that such measures would jeopardise the security of the country's gas supplies.

"These sanctions will affect Türkiye. We cannot pay, if we cannot pay we cannot buy the goods. The foreign ministry is in talks," Alparslan Bayraktar told reporters late on Monday.

As winter approaches, Türkiye's industries need secure gas supplies and Russian gas plays an important role, he said.

Noting that previous Iran sanctions included a natural gas exemption, Bayraktar said: "We seek a similar exemption from the US."

Bayraktar noted that the Biden administration made this decision about 45 days before president-elect Donald Trump is set to take office, adding: "We don't understand the Biden administration's timing."

RelatedRevamping US sanctions: Shifting from punishment to persuasion
RECOMMENDED

"The problem is that lifting these sanctions is not something that can be done overnight," he added.

Separately, a Turkish official said that representatives from Turkish and Russian foreign, trade and finance ministries as well as central banks met on Monday to discuss the US move and its impact on bilateral energy trade.

"We discussed with the Russian delegation what can be done to prevent Turkey from being subject to sanctions during this process and what the effects of this will be," the Turkish source said.

Aside from Russia, Türkiye is directly affected by this decision, Bayraktar said, adding that the country's supply security is at risk.

Last week, the US announced sanctions against 118 individuals and entities tied to Russia's financial sector, including Gazprombank, the country's largest remaining bank yet to be blocked by Washington.

RelatedHow Türkiye is balancing its ties with Russia and the West
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links