The MUSIAD EXPO 2024 International Trade Fair, organised by the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD) and targeting $1 billion in business volume, has officially begun.

The event, which is an important gathering for the business community, opened its doors at the TUYAP Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul with the participation of Türkiye's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek, and Minister of Trade Omer Bolat.

Cevdet Yilmaz said at the opening ceremony that the fair will contribute to economic cooperation and prosperity at the regional and international level by paving the way for new collaborations and investments.

"We should be proud of these developments and achievements, but are they enough? No, we have a long way to go," Bolat said.

Bolat stressed that the expo is an important international trade and investment platform that brings together the Muslim business world from the US to Indonesia, from South Africa to Russia, from Portugal and the UK to the Middle East and Türkiye.

The trade ministry always stands on the side of exporters and is using all its units to work to boost exports and provide resources to exporters.

On the incentives and support offered to exporters, Bolat said the ministry also makes trade pacts with foreign countries, organises international summits and meetings, and plays a team game with all stakeholders in the sector.

In his speech at the opening, MUSIAD President Mahmut Asmali highlighted that Türkiye has always been a trade hub throughout history. He emphasised that the ancient lands at the heart of the Silk Road have always been a centre for production, trade, and value creation.

“Today, we are preparing to once again shape global trade by combining this ancient mission with the needs of the modern world," said Asmali, revealing that this year's theme is "Global Trade Here."

Asmali shared that this year, under the theme "Global Trade Here," the event is hosting 2,150 participants from 115 countries and over 300 companies from 24 sectors. "We are especially pleased to meet with participants from diverse sectors, including textiles, machinery, construction, energy, food, defence industry, and advanced technology," he said.

He also noted that the event is not just about business talks but about presenting a vision that shapes the future, guided by the values and history of the past. He referred to the "Medina Market" concept, which is associated with MUSIAD, as a symbol of solidarity, sharing, and trust.