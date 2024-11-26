Russia has expelled a British diplomat it accused of spying, telling London it would not tolerate "undeclared" intelligence officers operating on its territory, accusations that have ignited a fresh diplomatic feud with London.

"Moscow will not tolerate the activities of undeclared British intelligence staff on its territory," the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, saying it was expelling him for lying on his accreditation and visa application.

Britain has rejected the claims one of its embassy employees was a spy, the latest in a string of espionage allegations that come with relations between the two countries running at an all-time low.

The spat also comes a week after Ukraine was given permission to start firing UK-supplied long-range missiles at Russia - drawing scorn and threats of direct military retaliation from President Vladimir Putin - and after Russia arrested a British man captured fighting for Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry in Moscow summoned British ambassador Nigel Casey after the FSB security services said they had uncovered a British spy.

The FSB said the British diplomat, identified as the embassy's second secretary, appeared to have carried out "intelligence and subversive work, threatening the security of the Russian Federation."

'Baseless accusations'

The UK government rejected the allegations and pledged a response.