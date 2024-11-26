Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and police forces have captured three suspects involved in the killing of Israeli-Moldovan rabbi Tzvi Kogan, following a covert operation, according to information obtained from Turkish security sources.

The suspects were later extradited to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the crime occurred.

Rabbi Kogan, who ran a kosher market in Dubai since 2020, was killed two days ago. After identifying the suspects—three Uzbek nationals—the UAE government sought Türkiye’s assistance to locate and apprehend them.

MIT swiftly launched an operation to track down the suspects, using flight records to determine their arrival in Türkiye.

The covert operation was carried out discreetly to avoid raising suspicion.

Once the suspects landed in Istanbul, police forces joined the operation. Security teams closely monitored their movements, including their taxi journey from the airport.

To avoid disruption, officers waited until the taxi was stopped for a routine traffic check before conducting an identity check.