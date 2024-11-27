Pakistani security forces have launched a major crackdown to disperse supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan who had gathered in the capital Islamabad to demand his release from prison.

The latest development came late on Tuesday after thousands of Khan supporters, defying government warnings, broke through a barrier of shipping containers blocking off Islamabad and entered a high-security zone, where they clashed with security forces, facing tear gas shelling, mass detentions, and live gunfire.

Tension has been high in Islamabad since Sunday when Khan's supporters began a "long march" to demand his release. Khan, a famed cricketer-turned-politician has been in a prison for over a year and faces more than 150 criminal cases that critics say are mostly politically motivated.

Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, led the latest protest, but had to back off as police pushed back against demonstrators of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Hundreds of Khan's supporters have been arrested in the sweeping nighttime operation, with police also seeking to arrest Bibi.

According to Dawn newspaper, PTI protesters began retreating from D-Chowk in the face of "heavy teargas shelling and action by the authorities as the Pakistan Rangers began arresting people."

D-Chowk is a large square in the Red Zone area of capital Islamabad.

Special units from Islamabad Police, Punjab Police, and Pakistani Rangers have been tasked with capturing PTI's top leadership, The Express Tribune reported.

Use of live ammunition

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meanwhile told reporters that the Red Zone, which houses government buildings and embassies, and the surrounding areas have been cleared. Top leaders from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur have also left the protest site.

"They ran away in front of you, not one or two or three but thousands of people ran away," said Naqvi.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan's army took control of D-Chowk, in a high-profile area, where visiting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is staying.

Since Monday, Naqvi had threatened that security forces would use live fire. "We have now authorised the police to respond as necessary," Naqvi said.

Before the operation began, protester Shahzor Ali said people had taken to the streets because Khan had called for them. "We will stay here until Khan joins us. He will decide what to do next," Ali said.