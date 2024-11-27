CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Notre Dame Cathedral to reopen 5 years after massive fire
Opening ceremony to include speeches by French President Macron, Paris archbishop, traditional door-knocking ritual, light show.
Notre Dame Cathedral to reopen 5 years after massive fire
The cathedral -- described as the symbol of Christianity in France by the Vatican -- also hosts the Paris Archbishopric.  / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 27, 2024

The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, severely damaged by a devastating fire on April 15, 2019, will reopen its doors on December 7 following a five-year repair.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who pledged to rebuild the cathedral within five years, oversaw the completion of the approximately $1.08 billion (€1 billion) restoration, funded by global donations.

The opening ceremony will host 2,000 guests, including political leaders such as US President Joe Biden, President-elect Donald Trump, and King Charles III, Europe 1 reported.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were not invited, according to Elysee sources.

Pope Francis to skip opening

Meanwhile, Pope Francis declined Macron’s invitation to attend as he will visit the French Mediterranean island of Corsica.

The Vatican announced that the 88-year-old pontiff would not join the Paris ceremony but will visit Corsica on December 15 for a conference on the Catholic faith in the Mediterranean.

RECOMMENDED

The Pope’s decision to visit another French region while skipping the Notre Dame reopening drew criticism and speculation over strained ties between Macron and the pontiff.

The December 7 ceremony will include speeches by Macron and Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich, a traditional door-knocking ritual, and a light show on the cathedral facade.

Public masses and visits will begin on December 8, with a reservation system to manage access.

Notre Dame was completed in 1345, and is regarded as one of the foremost Christian houses of worship.

Every year, almost 13 million people visit the cathedral, and its historical treasures, including the iconic sculpture of the Virgin Mary cradling Jesus' body, as well as its giant rose windows, and medieval furniture.

RelatedHere are four things you should know about Notre Dame
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files