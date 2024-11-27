WORLD
Is Russia using Ukrainian bombers to bomb Ukraine?
Russia is reportedly deploying supersonic heavy bombers acquired from Ukraine 25 years ago as part of a gas debt settlement, a new investigation reveals.
A Russian Il-78 air tanker, a Tu-160 strategic bomber and MiG-31 fighter jets fly in formation during a rehearsal for a flypast, central Moscow, Russia. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 27, 2024

Russia is actively deploying at least six Tu-160 bombers that Ukraine handed over in 1999 as partial payment for gas debt, an investigation by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) has revealed.

The investigation, conducted by RFE/RL's Schemes project and released on November 26, uncovered that the supersonic bombers are being used in missile strikes against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

The planes were identified by cross-referencing their old serial numbers with archival records and aviation registries, The Kyiv Independentreported.

In 1999, Ukraine transferred eight Tu-160 bombers, three Tu-95MS bombers and 575 Kh-55 cruise missiles to Russia as part of a deal to write off $275 million in gas debt — which was only 10 percent of the assets' estimated value.

The weapons, originally produced during the Soviet era, were designed for carrying both conventional and nuclear payloads.

Tu-160 bombers

Some of the missiles handed over in the same deal have also been used in attacks on Ukraine, according to a previous investigation by RFE/RL.

RFE/RL's latest findings go further, identifying some of the pilots operating the bombers.

Ukraine's military intelligence has linked the division to numerous deadly strikes, including one that killed an RFE/RL journalist in Kiev on April 28, 2022.

The Tu-160 bombers, among the largest warplanes ever built, have been employed in fleets dedicated for major aerial offensives despite their high maintenance demands.

Their most recent deployment was reportedly on November 17, during one of the largest air strikes on Ukraine this year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
