German car giant Volkswagen said Wednesday it would sell its operations in China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, where Beijing has been accused of widespread human rights abuses including forced labour.

The firm will sell its factory in the region's capital Urumqi as well as a test track in Turpan to a Chinese company, a spokesperson said in a press release.

The northwestern region is home to several factories that supply multinational companies, including big-name Western brands.

