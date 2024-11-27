British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been avoiding describing Israel’s relentless war on Palestinians in Gaza as genocide, despite the Labour Party traditionally taking anti-war positions, except for a few occasions when Tony Blair endorsed the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Starmer is echoing Blair-era politics, ignoring the majority public sentiment, as 73 percent of Britons support an unconditional ceasefire and 60 percent of the public thinks that Israel has gone too far with its war, according to the latest poll conducted by Ipsos.

This apparent divergence between public opinion and government policy raises serious questions about Britain’s moral priorities, and whether the country’s foreign policy caters to its national interest or the interests of foreign actors.

Public Opinion: Resounding Voice of Common Sense

The Labour Party voters also feel betrayed by the Starmer regime – 83 percent of them wanted to see Israel ending the war, according to YouGov’s February report.

The refusal of Labour leadership to back a ceasefire resolution in parliament, followed by a string of resignations of MPs in November 2023, has further alienated its voter base.

With the Starmer-led government lacking backbone to pressurize Israel to de-escalate, Britons are increasingly aware of its shortcomings, prompting 40 percent of the population rate Starmer’s and the Labour government’s performance as mediocre.

The disgruntlement is deep seated as 35 percent of the population consider Starmer to be bad at his job.

As a result, the country witnessed widespread protests, attended by hundreds of thousands of people demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The most common chants on the streets were “End Arms Sales,” “Ceasefire Now,” and “Justice for Palestine”.

These protests were not an aberration but an expression endorsed by the majority of British society, representing diverse, political, religious and cultural backgrounds.

Government Stance: Policies Aligned with Allies, Not the Public