Three years since his passing, Turkish poet Sezai Karakoc’s vision remains as poignant as ever. A philosopher-poet who blended the spiritual with the literary, he spoke to a fractured Islamic world, urging it to rediscover its essence not as a nostalgic relic but as a source of renewal.

Karakoc’s poetry, essays, and magazine Dirilis (Resurrection) framed this vision with elegant force. The magazine married Islamic thought with literary ambition. Over the decades, it became a platform for cultivating new thinkers and engaging with the philosophical currents of the time.

His intellectual project, Dirilis, aimed to inspire a rebirth of civilisation rooted in Islamic principles. Karakoc saw hope as central to his mission. He believed that the Muslim world could transcend its divisions and stagnation to create a just and peaceful future.

Freedom, as he defined it, was spiritual as much as political—a release from materialism, oppression, and conformity to anything but divine will. This conviction shaped both his poetry and his activism, leaving a legacy of intellectual independence.

Karakoc’s poetry reached its pinnacle with Mona Rosa, a work that cemented his reputation as one of Türkiye’s literary greats.

Even President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is Karakoc’s fan, quoting the poet in several speeches, especially verses from the poem 'From the Country of Exile to the Capital of Capitals'.

Karakoc’s prose, meanwhile, expressed a deep affinity for Istanbul, which he described as the spiritual epicentre of civilisation in his works.

In his acclaimed poem Otesini Soylemeyecegim (I Would Not Tell You All), Karakoc channels the voice of a young Muslim girl confronting “the civilised man,” a veiled salute to Algeria’s anti-colonial struggle.

This ideological edge also emerged in Kan İcinde Gunes (Sun in Blood), a poem inspired by Hungary’s 1956 uprising against Soviet occupation, earning him the “Freedom Medal” from the Hungarian Writers in Exile Association.

Islam as a foundation, not a reaction

Karakoc’s intellectual companions recall a man of unassuming warmth and remarkable depth.

Temel Haziroglu, a writer, and confidante, for over two decades, described evenings of casual conversation that turned into intense, literary and philosophical exchanges lasting until dawn.

“Sezai Bey did not define himself by reacting to others,” Haziroglu said. “He argued that instead of opposing the West, Muslims should focus on Islam as a constructive foundation. His idea of ‘resurrection’ was not about rejection but about renewal through principles of faith and justice.”

Haziroglu emphasised that Karakoc was not merely reactionary but deeply rooted in the essence of Islamic civilisation: "For him, Islamic civilisation was the foundation. This profound observation alone demonstrates Karakoc’s brilliance and intellectual mastery."

Poetry as moral compass

For Karakoc, poetry was a means of conveying wisdom. Dr Savas Safak Barkcin, an author, described him as a poet-philosopher who “distilled life’s essence into words.”

Barkcin also noted Karakoc’s disdain for worldly accolades: “Though he had opportunities for prestige—career advancements, awards, even an all-expenses-paid pilgrimage to Mecca—he turned them all down. He chose humility over recognition, selflessness over ease.”

Karakoc is one of the two or three most influential figures whose ideas have profoundly shaped my worldview," Barkcin added.