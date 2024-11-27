On October 29, 2024, residents of southeastern Spain awoke to devastating floods that claimed the lives of over 220 people and caused widespread infrastructure damage.

These floods, triggered by torrential rainfall equivalent to an entire year's worth, were not the first of their kind in Europe, nor will they be the last, as global warming is striking the planet with unprecedented intensity and frequency.

Our planet is experiencing unrivalled climate shifts, surpassing critical thresholds long warned about by scientists. Recent reports indicate that global average temperatures have exceeded 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial times (1850-1900).

While this increase may seem minor to the general public, it represents a turning point that threatens the future of humanity and our planet's ecosystems by accelerating climate crisis - this would cause rising sea levels, more frequent and severe natural disasters and a huge loss of biodiversity.

A report issued last month by the World Meteorological Organization revealed that greenhouse gas concentrations reached record-breaking levels in 2023, signaling a continued rise in global temperatures for years to come.

Carbon dioxide, the primary driver of global warming, is accumulating in the atmosphere at an unprecedented rate in human history, increasing by over 10 percent in just two decades.

This surge is primarily due to fossil fuel emissions. This alarming trend indicates that our planet has reached a point of no return, hurtling towards an imminent climate catastrophe.

Scientists are already predicting 2024 will be the hottest year on record. The climate Copernicus Climate Change Service, part of the European Union's Copernicus Program, announced that July 22, 2024, was the hottest day in modern history, with a global average daily temperature reaching a record-breaking 17.15°C.

Rising average temperatures are a critical warning sign, indicating not just higher maximum and minimum temperatures but also a growing likelihood of extreme weather events. These include this summer’s heatwaves in parts of the US, devastating floods across southern Europe, and raging forest fires in South America.

And it’s people around the world who are paying a heavy price for these extreme weather events, with developing countries bearing the brunt of the impact. A recent study by Imperial College London revealed that over 570,000 deaths have been attributed to 10 severe climate disasters since 2004. The 2011 drought in Somalia, which claimed the lives of 258,000 people due to famine caused by rising temperatures is a prime example.

Disappearing countries

Scientists agree that continued industrial activities and unchecked gas emissions will lead to a global temperature increase of 2.7°C by the end of the century.This dire scenario carries catastrophic consequences, including the potential submersion of entire nations and islands such as Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Alexandria, Egypt's coastal city, due to rising sea levels. It also threatens food security, disrupts ecosystems, and undermines global economies.